South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem took aim at theBiden administration from Mount Rushmore Sunday after federal officials this year rejected her bid to host a Fourth of July fireworks show at the famed monument.

“It’s a beautiful day. I really wish that we were able to have fireworks here this year – probably not gonna happen because of the Biden administration – but look at all the wonderful people still enjoying this monument to history,” she said in a video posted on Twitter.

Fireworks were reintroduced at Mount Rushmore for the first time since 2009 last year under Donald Trump, but the National Park Service (NPS) denied Noem’s permit request earlier this year. The NPS cited health reasons relating to coronavirus, wildfire risks, environmental concerns, and ongoing construction at the federal landmark — which is not set to be concluded by the Fourth of July.

GOV. NOEM SLAMS BIDEN OVER WHITE HOUSE FIREWORKS EVENT: ‘WHAT A HYPOCRITE’

Noem, a Republican, filed a lawsuit challenging the NPS decision.

“After telling us they’d ‘circle back,’ the Biden Administration has not responded to our request to uphold the Memorandum Agreement between the State of South Dakota and the National Parks Service to host a safe and responsible national celebration and fireworks show,” Noem wrote.

A federal judge rejected the challenge, ruling officials were justified in their decision.

But weeks after her bid was rejected to host the Independence Day fireworks display at Mount Rushmore, the Biden administration unveiled plans this month to host a similar display at the White House.

REBA MCENTIRE DENIES BEING PART OF FUNDRAISER FOR SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM

“What a hypocrite. President @JoeBiden wants “a summer of freedom” where we “mark independence from the virus by celebrating with events across the country,” Noem tweeted on June 15. “Translation: fireworks are fine at the White House, but not at Mount Rushmore.”

The White House said it would host an Independence Day event with essential workers and military service members to celebrate progress in the nationwide vaccination campaign and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 1,000 guests are expected to attend.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“We welcome you to join us by hosting your own events to honor our freedom, salute those who have been serving on the frontlines, and celebrate our progress in fighting this pandemic,” the White House said in an email.

Fox News’ Thomas Barrabi contributed to this report