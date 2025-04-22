Noem, DHS outline next step to speed up deportation process

FIRST ON FOX: The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced its plan to rework the Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements (SAVE) program, an online database used by law enforcement to identify the noncitizen status of individuals in the U.S.

DHS shared exclusive details with Fox News Digital Tuesday, which include eliminating fees for database searches, streamlining mass immigration status checks, integrating criminal records, and creating a “user-friendly interface” to “prevent non-citizens from exploiting taxpayer benefits of voting illegally.”

The SAVE program, established in 1987, allows local law enforcement officials and various government agencies to input biographic info as well as noncitizen documentation such as I-94 number, SEVIS ID, or Alien number, to pull up immigration information on related individuals.

LEAVITT GOES OFF ON DEMOCRAT FOR TAXPAYER-FUNDED TRIP TO SUPPORT DEPORTED SUSPECTED MS-13 GANG MEMBER

“Illegal aliens have exploited outdated systems to defraud Americans and taint our elections,” a DHS spokesperson told Fox News Digital. “This revamped SAVE system ensures government officials can swiftly verify statuses, halting entitlement and voter fraud.”

DHS will work alongside the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), and the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) to maximize the effectiveness and update the program.

FLORIDA HALTS MIGRANT ARRESTS AFTER JUDGE REBUKES STATE OVER IMMIGRATION LAW ENFORCEMENT

The move to overhaul the SAVE program comes after the Trump administration sparred with federal judges on mass deportations. Most recently, the Supreme Court halted the administration’s removal of Venezuelan migrants under the 18th-century Alien Enemies Act.

The highest court, however, did not issue a full stop. Rather, the ruling stated that Venezuelan migrants held in a Texas detention center are not to be removed “until further order of this court.”

MORE THAN 500K IMMIGRANTS MISSED THEIR COURT HEARINGS ON BIDEN’S WATCH: ANALYSIS

Justice Samual Alito, who offered the dissenting opinion on the decision, stated that the “Court issued unprecedented and legally questionable relief without giving the lower courts a chance to rule, without hearing from the opposing party, within eight hours of receiving the application, with dubious factual support for its order, and without providing any explanation for its order.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The number of migrant encounters at the borders has fallen dramatically under President Donald Trump.

Preston Mizell is a writer with Fox News Digital covering breaking news. Story tips can be sent to [email protected] and on X @MizellPreston