DALLAS – Republican Gov. Kristi Noem of South Dakota kept up her vocal criticism of President Biden and his Democratic administration on Sunday, as she showcased her conservative credentials in front of a large gathering of activists and fellow leaders in Texas.

“Joe Biden has made us fall flat on our face. It is unbelievable to me. And we need to pick ourselves up and fix the damage that he’s doing,” Nome charged as she addressed the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas.

Noem, a strong ally of former President Donald Trump, emphasized that “Trump had America right where we wanted her.” The governor also took aim at what she called the “Marxist indoctrination that they’re teaching our children in our schools. That will destroy our country.”

And she spotlighted the influx of migrants this year crossing the southern border from Mexico to the U.S.

“I was the very first governor that when Texas and Arizona asked for help, I sent my National Guard troops down there to help,” the governor touted. “I’m thankful that the governors asked and if the federal government’s going to fail to do their job, then governors are the ones who are going to have to step up and do it.”

And in an interview following her CPAC speech with Fox News’ Mike Emanuel, she said if she were in the White House right now, “I’d get the resources down there to make sure it’s secure.”

Noem’s national guard move grabbed attention in recent weeks after reports – confirmed by her office – that a conservative GOP donor helped fund the deployment of the South Dakota National Guard members to the southern border in Texas.

Noem, who’s up for reelection in 2022, has become a hero to conservatives over the past year for her resistance to coronavirus pandemic restrictions,

“South Dakota was the only state to never close a single business,” she touted in her speech.

And Noem interestingly took aim at some fellow Republican governors over their COVID crisis actions.

“You talk about rewriting history. Let’s talk about rewriting history. We’ve got Republican governors across this country pretending they didn’t shut down their states, that they didn’t close their beaches. That they didn’t mandate masks. That they didn’t issue shelter in places,” she said. “Now I’m not picking fights with Republican governors. All I’m saying is we need leaders with grit.”

Even though she dismisses talk of a 2024 White House bid, many pundits see Noem as a potential GOP presidential hopeful if Trump doesn’t run again.

Noem didn’t mention 2024 during her CPAC speech.

But a stop on Friday will fuel more speculation. Noem will speak at a major social conservative conference in neighboring Iowa, whose caucuses for half a century have led off the presidential nominating calendar.

