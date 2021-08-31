The office of Rep. Ami Bera, D-Calif., confirmed to Fox News that two dozen Sacramento-area students are stranded in Afghanistan and the Biden administration has not provided an update on their status.

Bera’s office confirmed in an email to Fox News that the students were trapped overseas, and the California Democrat’s team has been in contact with the San Juan Unified School District (SJUSD) but has not received any update from the administration.

“Our office has been in close contact with the San Juan Unified School District, and have urgently flagged this with the Department of Defense and State Department. We have not received an update from DOD or State,” Bera spokesperson Travis Horne told Fox News on Tuesday.

School district staff told the Sacramento Bee on Monday that 24 of their students had not returned from Afghanistan, which is lower than the 150 students initially thought to be stranded.

Bera began working with school district after reading the Bee’s previous reporting on the subject.

The White House didn’t respond when asked by Fox News if it had a plan to get the students home and if it was still considered inappropriate to say Americans are “stranded” in Afghanistan, as press secretary Jen Psaki previously said.

Biden has repeatedly been accused of misleading the American public as the Afghanistan crisis has unfolded.

In March, Biden vowed that the Afghanistan withdrawal would be done “in a safe and orderly way.” But the withdrawal was neither safe nor orderly.

In July, Biden said it would be “highly unlikely” for the Taliban to take over the country after the U.S. pulled out.

The Taliban swiftly took over Afghanistan as the U.S. withdrawal date neared. Kabul fell to the Taliban in the middle of August, while evacuation efforts were still ongoing.

Most recently, Biden promised that his administration would get every American who wanted to leave Afghanistan out of the country before the Aug. 31 withdrawal deadline.

But hundreds of Americans and Afghan allies remain in Afghanistan after the final troops left the country Monday night, with reports indicating that the Taliban carried out “house-to-house executions” after U.S. troops departed.

