No evidence Cawthorn, staffer had improper relationship, ethics committee finds

The House Ethics Committee has released the findings of two investigations into North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn, concluding in part there was “no evidence” the 27-year-old Republican had an inappropriate relationship with a staffer.

There was, however, “substantial evidence” that Cawthorn flouted House ethics rules by urging his followers and supporters to invest in a cryptocurrency in which he had an undisclosed financial interest. The seven month-long investigation also found Cawthorn “failed to file timely reports” on his cryptocurrency investments and ordered Cawthorn to repay nearly $15,000 to charity for breaking House ethics rules, according to an investigative subcommittee report.

“The ISC also found that Representative Cawthorn’s purchase of the cryptocurrency was on more generous terms than were available to the general public, resulting in an improper gift,” the 81-page report said. “The ISC unanimously recommended that Representative Cawthorn be required to repay the value of the improper gift and pay all applicable fees for his late filing of disclosures for his cryptocurrency transactions.”

The House opened an investigation into accusations of Cawthorn’s financial impropriety in May after the then-sitting representative urged followers on social media to invest in the “Let’s Go Brandon” coin. Cawthorn was accused of orchestrating a “pump and dump” scheme to boost the value of the cryptocurrency and then sell his investments for a quick profit. He also faced separate allegations of an improper relationship with an individual employed on his congressional staff.

“The ISC did not find evidence that Representative Cawthorn engaged in an improper relationship” with a staffer and “recommended no further action with respect to that allegation,” the report said.

As for the cryptocurrency scheme, the ISC said Cawthorn was “not a passive participant” in the promotional activity boosting “Let’s Go Brandon” coin on social media. “The ISC found Representative Cawthorn made direct and unambiguous comments about purchasing or supporting a cryptocurrency in which he had invested, that he did so in contexts that he reasonably should have known would be used for public promotion, and that he also used his own social media account to share and comment on promotional posts,” according to the report.

Though investigators “did not reach a consensus” on whether Cawthorn sought to profit from promoting the “Let’s Go Brandon” coin, the ISC said he “should have been sensitive to the appearance of impropriety that his actions might create.”

Cawthorn was directed to repay $14,237.49 to charity by Dec. 31, 2022, and also remit late fees of $1,000 to the Treasury Department for late financial disclosures.

Fox News has contacted Cawthorn’s office for comment.

Cawthorn will leave Congress at the end of this year, having lost his Republican primary to Rep.-elect Chuck Edwards, R-N.C., a state lawmaker. His brief tenure on Capitol Hill was marked by controversy.

A vocal supporter of former President Trump, Cawthorn rose to national prominence during his Republican National Convention speech in 2020 when he dramatically stood up out of his wheelchair. Cawthorn was partially paralyzed in a car accident at the age of 18.

However, several controversies caused GOP congressional leaders and voters to lose faith in him.

He faced sexual misconduct allegations, which he denied. He was twice stopped by airport security for trying to bring a loaded gun on a plane.

In March, he was cited by North Carolina troopers for driving with a revoked license. That is on top of two previous traffic violations for speeding at 87 and 89 mph.

In March, Cawthorn drew widespread rebuke from his colleagues, including GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy, for claiming in a podcast interview he had been invited to “an orgy” in Washington, had been sexually solicited and had seen leaders use cocaine. Cawthorn later said he was not talking specifically about his fellow GOP lawmakers. “He’s lost my trust,” McCarthy said in response to the controversy.

In April, Politico published pictures of Cawthorn partying in lingerie. Then, the Daily Mail posted photos of Cawthorn’s close aide and scheduler grabbing his crotch, as well as the House ethics complaints against him. Cawthorn’s team said the photos were taken before he entered Congress.

Subsequent video came to light in May in which Cawthorn is seen naked and making thrusting motions at what appeared to be another man’s head.

Cawthorn explained the video was from years ago. “I was being crass with a friend, trying to be funny. We were acting foolish, and joking,” he said on Twitter, adding, “Blackmail won’t win. We will.”

However, the young man’s behavior proved too much for North Carolina Republicans, and Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., actively sought Cawthorn’s ouster from Congress.

Cawthorn delivered his final address to the House floor on Dec. 1, in which he urged young men to “reclaim your masculinity” and decrying cultural “weakness” in America.