FOX Politics 

NM Gov. Lujan Grisham positive for COVID, skipped Thanksgiving festivities

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has tested positive for COVID-19, marking the second time she has gotten the virus.

In a statement, the governor said she was experiencing mild symptoms and was isolating. The governor said she was fully vaccinated and had received the latest COVID-19 booster.

She wasn’t taking part in Thanksgiving celebrations with family.

NEW MEXICO DEMOCRATIC GOV. MICHELLE LUJAN GRISHAM WINS SECOND TERM

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham removes her face mask at the start of an update on the COVID-19 outbreak in New Mexico. The governor recently tested positive for the virus for the second time.
(Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)

“While testing positive just before the Thanksgiving holiday is disappointing, I know that I am protecting my loved ones by isolating and not joining them for holiday festivities,” Lujan Grisham said.

NEW MEXICO GOVERNOR TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

The governor, who tested positive on Wednesday afternoon, had returned on Tuesday from a United Nations climate change conference in Egypt.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lujan Grisham first tested positive for the virus about three months ago.