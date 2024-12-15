NJ lawmaker calls for limited state of emergency to combat mysterious drones

A New Jersey state Senator is calling on Gov. Phil Murphy to declare a state of emergency to ground all drones as a way of getting to the bottom of ongoing reports of unmanned craft swarming the Garden State in recent weeks.

State Sen. Jon Bramnick, a Republican, told “Cavuto Live” on Saturday that he also wants the FAA to join in the state of emergency as the public becomes increasingly frustrated with a lack of answers as to what is going on in the skies.

Bramnick says he has contacted Murphy about enacting a state of emergency but has not gotten a response.

“I’ve gotten silence and we met with the state police [who] have no information. Can you imagine? The Department of Defense must have some serious secret if we can’t get any information on car-sized drones flying over our military bases.”

A series of unidentified drone sightings near U.S. military installations and over residences have been spotted in New Jersey since mid-November, including President-elect Trump’s Bedminster golf course, which is causing alarm. Apparent drones have also been spotted in New York City, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, among other states, as well as over three US airbases in the UK.

White House national security communications adviser John Kirby has said many of the purported drone sightings are actually lawfully operated manned aircraft and that there is no evidence of a national security or public safety threat.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Friday said the government doesn’t have the authority to shoot down drones and believes reports of some sightings are cases of mistaken identity.

The apparent lack of transparency about the situation has fueled conspiracy theories and raised national security concerns that a foreign entity may be behind the mysterious sightings.

The government’s dismissal of witness reports is also irking residents who believe the government’s answers are insufficient. Some have threatened to take matters into their own hands and shoot them down.

“Every time someone comes out of the top secret briefing, we get the same answer,” Bramnick said. “’Well, we need more information,’ but apparently it’s not a threat. Now, I don’t know how they’re determining that. The Defense Department must be speaking to someone because they’re surely not speaking to any of the residents in New Jersey.”

“The Department of Defense has to explain why they don’t know what a car-sized drone is doing, where it came from, where it’s going. Is it sinister? Is there some sort of threat? Don’t you think the Department of Defense should have that information? The technology is there.”

Bramnick says that the state does not have the proper equipment or resources to deal with drones. He notes that the Garden State only has two state helicopters, and when one of those choppers was sent up to investigate a drone, its lights turned off and it fled.

“Now, that’s an indication that the drone is not here for a good purpose, otherwise I assume somebody operating the drone would tell the state police what they’re doing. That’s why we have to ground all drones at this time,” Bramnick added.