NJ Gov. Murphy open to paying people to get COVID-19 vaccine

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says the state is considering paying people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We might, I think all things are on the table frankly,” Murphy told FOX 5 New York in an interview. “We have to get to our objective, which is 70% of the adult population by the end of June.”

Last week, Murphy launched the “Operation Jersey Summer” campaign, which is aimed at helping the state reach its vaccination goal.

As part of the campaign, Murphy launched the “Shot and a Beer” program, which will give state residents age 21 years and older a free beer with COVID-19 vaccinations starting in May. The program includes thirteen participating New Jersey-based breweries.

New Jersey isn’t the only state that has considered offering money as an incentive to be inoculated. Maryland recently launched a program that will pay state employees $100 to become fully vaccinated and West Virginia announced 16- to 35-year-olds who get vaccinated can earn a $100 savings bond.

Murphy’s comments come as the state is set to lift the majority of its capacity restrictions beginning May 19. Businesses will still require patrons to continue to socially distance 6 feet apart.

Over 7.9 million COVID-19 doses have been administered in New Jersey, according to the latest data from the state’s health department, with more than 3.5 million people in the state fully vaccinated.