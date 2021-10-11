NJ Democrats issue profane ad skewering GOP gubernatorial candidate for once wanting to ban cursing

The New Jersey Democratic State Committee (NJDSC) issued an ad replete with profanity Monday to attack Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli for once supporting a law to ban cursing when he served on the Raritan Borough Council.

The ordinance, which Raritan passed 5-0 in 1994, prohibited “rude or indecent behavior” and included both profanity and “insulting remarks.”

The NJDSC ad spotlights several individuals who react to the swearing ban idea with profanity-laden phrases, such as, “You’re sh***ng me,” “No f**king way,” “This is f**king New Jersey,” and “We can’t let that a**hole win.”

Some of the expletives can be heard below a minimal effort to bleep them out.

Murphy retweeted the ad, writing, “What a knucklehead.”

“Republican gubernatorial candidate Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli is out of step with New Jersey — from his support for the Trump agenda to his opposition to public health measures to his attacks on LGBTQ inclusion and much more. But there is one issue where Ciattarelli’s position might be even further outside the mainstream: his opposition to a favorite Garden State tradition, cursing,” the Murphy campaign further said, according to Insider NJ.

“While serving on the Raritan Borough Council in the 1990s, Ciattarelli voted for and championed a ban on cursing in the community — that’s right, a ban on cursing. In New Jersey. What the f*ck was Ciattarelli thinking?

The Ciattarelli campaign did not respond to request for comment in time for publication.