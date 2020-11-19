NJ Dem congressman has called for Trump to be tried for 'crimes against the United States'

Staunch critic of President Trump, Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr., D-N.J., has called for Trump and members of his administration to be investigated and prosecuted once he leaves office.

Though Trump has not yet conceded his race for the presidency, President-elect Joe Biden is likely to be inaugurated Jan. 20, 2021 – at which point Pascrell thinks the Department of Justice should initiate their investigation.

In a statement released late Tuesday the recently re-elected congressman released a litany of examples he believes show that the president and his administration have “committed innumerable crimes against the United States.”

“He has endangered our national security. He ripped families apart. He poisoned the Census. He has personally profited from his office. He has attacked our elections and sought to throttle democracy. He was rightly impeached by the House of Representatives. He has engaged in treachery, in treason. He has all but given up on governing and protecting our nation and if he had a shred of dignity he would resign today,” wrote Pascrell.

Pascrell also said that any attempt by Trump to use the president’s pardoning powers to aide his staff would be an “obstruction of justice” and the question surrounding his ability to self-pardon would be “illegal.”

The New Jersey congressman could not be reached to confirm whether or not other members of congress have said they support his measure, but Trump ally Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., condemned the move Thursday, calling it “disgusting.”

“This is now the Left’s goal – throw President Trump, his administration officials, his family and his supporters in prison,” Gaetz wrote on twitter. “This is where we are now. Disgusting.”

Pascrell, like Trump, has relied heavily on twitter to attack his opponents, calling the president a “crybaby” in a Thursday tweet to condemn Trump’s recent actions involving vote verification in Michigan.

The New Jersey congressman, who serves on the House Ways and Means Committee and has led the effort to obtain Trump’s tax returns, said the failure to investigate the president and his administration “further emboldens criminality by our national leaders and continues America down the path of lawlessness and authoritarianism.”

“There must be accountability,” he added.