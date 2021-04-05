Ninth Cuomo accuser Sherry Vill meets with investigators probing claims against governor

Sherry Vill, the ninth woman to accuse Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual misconduct, has met with investigators looking into the claims.

Vill’s attorney, Gloria Allred, confirmed to Fox News Monday that her client had “just completed the interview” with investigators appointed by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

The independent investigators are Joon H. Kim, former Acting Manhattan U.S. Attorney, and Anne L. Clark, an employment discrimination attorney.

On Friday, James told the press that the investigation is “based on all of the allegations and the complaints” her office has received.

CNN AVOIDS CUOMO’S NINTH ACCUSER, CONTINUES BLACKOUT OF SCANDAL THAT IMPLICATES NETWORK STAR

Last week, Vill alleged that Cuomo grabbed her face and kissed her cheeks in front of her home in 2017 while surveying flood damage.

“I know the difference between an innocent gesture and a sexual one,” Vill said during a virtual press conference. “I never felt as uncomfortable as I did the day Governor Cuomo came to my house. His actions were very overly sexual, highly inappropriate and disrespectful to me and my family.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Vill also released a photo showing Cuomo kissing her on the cheek during the alleged incident.

A separate investigation into the claims is being carried out by the New York state legislature. No public timeline has been set for either investigation’s completion.

Fox News’ Bryan Llenas and Tara Prindiville contributed to this report.