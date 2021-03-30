Nikki Haley says Biden admin 'way over their heads' on China policy: 'US can't sit back and play nice'

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, blasted the Biden administration Tuesday for being ‘naive’ with respect to China, and warned of the Communist country becoming the new dominant superpower on ‘America’s Newsroom.’

NEW TRADE REPRESENTATIVE SAYS US ISN’T READY TO LIFT CHINA TARIFFS

NIKKI HALEY: Overall…if you look at the Biden administration, they are coming across very naive. When you are humiliated in a meeting with China…when Putin challenges you to a debate and you watch China and Iran make a fantastically huge deal that’s going to put terrorism around the world at an even larger level…when you have North Korea shooting ballistic missiles – I mean, the Biden administration is way over their heads on this and they’re playing nice and they’re being naive and China is running all over them.

…

I mean…you have to look at what a big thing happened when China and Iran signed that agreement bill. What that did was basically give Iran a pass from having to deal with the U.S. or the Europeans at all. Secondly, massive influx of money that now goes to their proxies in Syria, Iraq, Yemen that they can continue to do things with, allows China to get their oil, allows Iran and China to exchange military cooperation. And, worse than that, they establish a bank situation which goes back to what they’re all trying to do, which is to make sure that the U.S. dollar is no longer the world reserve.

…

So this is serious…China has made a massive power play by aligning with Iran, aligning with Russia, aligning with North Korea. And they’re going to continue to do this. And the US can’t sit back and play nice. We’ve got to start moving. We’ve got to get with our allies. We’ve got to start getting aggressive and we’ve got to make sure that we don’t allow China to do exactly what they’re doing, which is becoming the world’s superpower.

