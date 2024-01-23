Nikki Haley receives all 6 votes from lone New Hampshire town participating in midnight voting tradition

A small unincorporated community in northern New Hampshire was the only region of the Granite State to cast ballots during a midnight voting tradition for Tuesday’s primary and all six registered voters voted for former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley.

The six Dixville Notch voters cast their ballots after polls opened at midnight in a tradition that began with the 1960 election.

Two of the other communities that typically cast the state’s first ballots decided not to participate in midnight voting this year. Hart’s Location and Millsfield will instead hold voting for the primary during daytime hours.

“Our population is getting older in Millsfield, and getting up at midnight to go vote is getting harder and harder for our population,” Millsfield election official Shawn Cote previously told WMUR.

The process of casting and counting votes in Dixville Notch is quick given the low number of voters and the results are immediately reported across the country.

Four of the voters in the community’s midnight voting were registered Republicans while the other two were independents.

In New Hampshire, registered Republicans and Democrats must vote on a nomination from their respective party, but voters who do not have a party affiliation must select either a Republican or Democrat ballot at the time of voting.

Ballots in New Hampshire will not include President Biden, who did not file for the primary because New Hampshire scheduled its Democratic primary ahead of South Carolina, which the Democratic National Committee had wanted to hold the party’s first primary this election because of its more diverse population.

Still, New Hampshire Democrats are promoting a write-in campaign to elect Biden.

