Nikki Haley plans ‘big announcement’ about 2024 presidential bid

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley on Wednesday previewed a “big announcement” slated for Feb. 15, when she is expected to launch her 2024 presidential run — making her the second Republican to throw her hat in the ring after former President Donald Trump announced his third bid for the White House late last year.

“My family and I have a big announcement to share with you on February 15th!” Haley tweeted Wednesday. “And yes, it’s definitely going to be a Great Day in South Carolina!”

Multiple sources confirmed to Fox News Digital on Tuesday that the former U.N ambassador’s much-anticipated announcement will be her formal declaration of her bid for president in 2024.

Casting herself as a younger, fresher alternative to the former president, Haley has been hinting at a White House bid for weeks.

“It is time for a new generation. It is time for more leadership. It is time for the fact that we really start to take our country back.” Haley said Jan. 20 on “Hannity.” “We cannot have another term of Joe Biden. And we have to remember, too, we have lost the last seven out of eight popular votes for president. It is time that we get a Republican in there that can lead and can win a general election.”

The 51-year-old rose quickly in the Palmetto State’s political scene, building a reputation as a plain-spoken conservative in its House of Representatives from 2005 to 2011.

At 39, Haley was the youngest governor in the country when she took office in January 2011, and made history as South Carolina’s first female governor. She was also the state’s first Indian-American governor, and would go on to serve for two terms.

From January 2017 to December 2018, she served as the 29th U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

As governor, Haley pledged to crack down on illegal immigration in South Carolina, signing a bill that required police to check the immigration status of anyone they stop and suspect of being in the U.S. illegally. She also signed a state law in 2016 banning abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy.

Haley made national headlines in 2015 after she visibly choked up in her response to the Charleston shooting, where nine African Americans at a Bible study were shot and killed by a white supremacist. The then-governor called for the confederate flag to be removed from state capitol grounds.

“This flag, while an integral part of our past, does not represent the future of our great state,” she said, signing a law to remove the battle flag shortly after.

Speaking with reporters aboard his plane on Saturday as he flew from a campaign speech in New Hampshire to a leadership kickoff in South Carolina, Trump said that Haley had called him to discuss running for the White House.

“Go by your heart if you want to run,” Trump said he told Haley. And he said he told her she “should do it.”

Other Republicans seen as potential rivals to Trump include Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, as well as former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan.