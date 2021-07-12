Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley on Monday eviscerated critical race theory, calling for “every governor in the United States” to “ban” the racially charged academic movement.

“Think about a 5-year-old that starts kindergarten and they don’t know anything about color. If she’s white, you’re telling her she’s bad. If she’s brown or black, you’re telling her she will never be enough and she’s always a victim. That’s harmful for the well-being of our children,” Haley told “America Reports.”

Haley’s comments come as school districts nationwide have been scrutinized by parents in recent months over CRT-themed topics being taught in some classrooms and CRT seminars being offered to teachers and administrations.

The former South Carolina governor argued teaching critical race theory will have “long-lasting effects” on children. Moreover, Haley asserted critical race theory does not need to be taught to children in kindergarten as it is on the collegiate level.

Furthering her point, Haley recalled being “teased” as a kid for being Indian, sharing what her mother’s response was to the situation.

“I remember getting teased when I was younger in rural South Carolina and my mom would say, your job is to show them how you’re similar and not how you’re different,” Haley said.

NIKKI HALEY SLAMS CRITICAL RACE THEORY, SAYS AMERICA SHOULD NOT BE ‘DIVIDED BY DIFFERENT SHADES OF COLOR’

Haley doubled down on a tweet she posted last week arguing critical race theory will “hold generations of young people back.” She called it harmful to young people and a general hurdle to uniting the country.

“Critical race theory is going to hold back generations of young people,” Haley wrote on Twitter.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“Every governor in the country needs to ban funding for critical race theory. Governors can decide this. They decide what money they take from the Department of Education. Don’t take this money,” Haley implored, adding that kids do not need to be judged when they go to school.

“They don’t need to be told what label they are when they walk in the school. We need to treat kids as the opportunities they’re going to be to fix America, not break them before they start,” Haley concluded.