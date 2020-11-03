Newt Gingrich: Trump's Georgia rally had larger crowd than all Biden-Harris events combined

President Trump’s rallies alone show that he has greater support than Joe Biden for the 2020 presidential election, said Fox News contributor Newt Gingrich on Election Day.

“I watched a little bit earlier on Fox, Joe Biden in Scranton for his last stop and he was standing in the middle of the street surrounded by 30 people and looked like a bad congressional candidate with no crowd,” the former Republican House speaker told “America’s Newsroom.”

“My guess is that one Trump rally — for example in Rome, Georgia, he had somewhere between [30,000] and 50,000 people in a town of 36,000. They came from all over Tennesee, Alabama, north Georgia. That one rally probably had more people than every Biden and Kamala Harris rally this fall. Just by itself,” Gingrich said.

Gingrich said that a friend had told him that the “quantitative” numbers may look like Biden is “doing alright,” but Trump’s rallies suggest otherwise.

“But, qualitatively, when you just look at the two campaigns, when you watch the other day when Obama had to help Biden as though he were virtually a senile old man, had to yell at him three times in order to get his attention, had to point to him that he left his mask behind, you look at this sequence and ask yourself how many undecided voters are going to decide that guy is capable of being commander-in-chief? And then you look at 14 rallies in three days, and you realize Trump has extraordinary energy level.”

Gingrich reacted to a tweet by New Deal Strategies Founder Rebecca Katz, which brought attention to a packed Trump rally in Butler, Pa.

Meanwhile, Trump, in an Election Day appearance on “Fox & Friends,” expressed confidence in his chances of securing reelection, saying he believes he has a “solid chance of winning” another four years in the White House while insisting he won’t “play games” in declaring victory.

The president made his last-minute pitch to viewers Tuesday in a final push as Americans headed to the polls.

“Well, we feel very good,” Trump said by phone, pointing to the large crowds at recent events in Michigan as a positive sign. He later stated that he believes he has a “solid chance of winning.”

Furthermore, Gingrich said that if Trump wins North Carolina, Florida, and Georgia, he will fare well in the 2020 presidential election.

“If Trump carries all three, and he certainly seems from the voting pattern to be way ahead in Florida now,” Gingrich said. “I think he is ahead in Georgia and probably ahead in North Carolina, so, if he carries all three, he’s moving towards a very good night. If he loses every one of the three, it’s going to be a much longer night for him.”

Gingrich said that Michigan, Wisconsin, and Minnesota are also key states.

“If Minnesota, which has not voted Republican since 1972, goes for Trump, he is going to have a really big night,” Gingrich said.

“The other place when you go further west would be Arizona, which is a hard-fought state and those are the kind of places I look at and start to take notes to see how it is going. So far, at least, I think it is pretty clear that the odds are very high the president is going to win, and then, in fact, he’ll win by a bigger margin than the Pennsylvania electoral vote. So, while Pennsylvania may degenerate into a fight, it probably won’t be central the way Florida was back in 2000.”

Fox News’ Ronn Blitzer contributed to this report.