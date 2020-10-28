Newt Gingrich denies Georgia is in play for Biden, insists 'the polls are wrong'

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich predicted Wednesday that President Trump will win Gingrich’s onetime home state of Georgia next week, telling “Bill Hemmer Reports” that polls showing a close race in the state “are just wrong.”

Gingrich, who Georgia’s 6th District for 20 years in the U.S. House, told host Bill Hemmer that he is confident Trump will take the state by at least six percentage points. The current RealClearPolitics polling average shows the president and Democrat Joe Biden in a dead heat, with each receiving 47.2%.

However, Gingrich admitted “the state has changed a great deal” in the 21 years since he left office.

“It’s more cosmopolitan and suburban,” he told Hemmer. “There is a fantasy that this is the time the Democrats will win. My guess is Trump will carry Georgia by six or seven … The turnout on the Republican side will be bigger than people expect.”

PLAYING OFFENSE, BIDEN PLEDGES ‘IF WE WIN GEORGIA, WE WIN EVERYTHING’

Gingrich also predicted that incumbent Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., will ward off his challenge from former House candidate Jon Ossoff, while the other, more crowded Senate race will go to a January runoff that will be won by the Republican candidate.

Much of the Democratic electorate has united around Rev. Raphael Warnock, the pastor of Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church, while Republicans remain split between incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Rep. Doug Collins.

Gingrich also predicted that Trump would win reelection, telling Hemmer that he believes “the evidence is solid that 3 to 7% of the Trump supporters won’t tell anybody.

“They are intimidated,” he said, emphasizing that “there is a very large silent vote” for the president.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gingrich also singled out a recent ABC News/Washington Post poll showing Trump trailing Biden by 17 percentage points in Wisconsin as “junk.”

“I would bet $1,000 to a favorite charity with whoever did that poll they are off by at least 15 points,” he said. “It’s just crazy.”