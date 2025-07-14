Newsom, Vance exchange jabs over immigration after VP’s California vacation: ‘Hope you enjoy your family time’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Vice President JD Vance traded barbs this weekend over the Trump administration’s mass deportation policies after the vice president’s vacation to Disneyland in the Golden State.

Vance was spending time at the California amusement park with his wife Usha and their two children before Newsom, a Democrat, posted on social media that some migrant families cannot spend the same quality time together because of the administration’s efforts to detain and remove migrants in the U.S.

“Hope you enjoy your family time, @JDVance. The families you’re tearing apart certainly won’t,” Newsom wrote on X.

The vice president responded by thanking Newsom for the well-wishes without addressing the governor’s comment about families being separated.

“Had a great time, thanks,” Vance wrote back.

Demonstrators gathered in Anaheim to protest Vance and the administration’s immigration agenda.

Vance’s visit came shortly after ICE raids on two farms in California, during which federal agents detained a few hundred suspected illegal immigrants, sparking protests against the immigration enforcement operation. One person was killed in the raids and others were critically injured.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Commissioner Rodney Scott said 10 illegal migrant minors – including eight unaccompanied – were discovered at a farm in Camarillo and that it was under investigation for child labor violations.

The operation at the farms came after weeks of anti-ICE protests in Southern California over raids targeting migrant workers at local businesses. In response to those protests that began last month, the administration deployed National Guard troops and Marines to Los Angeles, despite opposition from Newsom.