Newsom recall effort organizers say they submitted 2.1 million signatures by deadline

An effort to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom has reached 2.1 million signatures from state residents, according to the campaign.

The movement led by San Diego Mayor and Republican gubernatorial candidate Kevin Faulconer only needed 1.5 million signatures to get the effort on this year’s ballot but aimed for 2 million to offset any invalid signatures.

“Our statewide movement has taken a giant step toward removing Gavin Newsom from office. Over 2.1 million Californians — Democrats, Republicans and Independents — have signed this recall petition and made it clear that they are ready to turn the page on an elitist administration that has disregarded science while hurting millions of California families,” Faulconer said in a Thursday statement.

Faulconer appeared on FOX Business’ “Varney & Co” Thursday to discuss the recall response and a Los Angeles Times Editorial Board article calling the effort a “circus.”

“I’m a proud Republican who won in San Diego — a majority Democrat city — who knows how to win big cities. So, we’re going to take that same approach to California,” Faulconer said. ” … I talk in terms of common sense. When you do that — when you talk about reducing homelessness, when you talk about keeping our neighborhoods safe, when you talk about fostering a business climate that will actually support and keep California jobs, that’s what’s important to Californians.”

The recall effort called “Recall Gavin 2020” that California Secretary of State Alex Padilla approved in June reached 2,117,730 signatures on Wednesday — its deadline to reach at least 1.5 million for the state to hold a special election that could unseat the Democratic governor.

The petition signatures were turned in Wednesday to the registrars in California’s 58 counties.

Newsom’s office did not immediately respond to an inquiry from Fox News, but the governor has started his own petition to stop the recall.

“I won’t be distracted by this partisan, Republican recall — but I will fight it,” he tweeted Monday. “There is too much at stake. Getting Californians vaccinated, our economy safely reopened, and our kids back in school are simply too important to risk.”

California’s extremely likely gubernatorial recall election could become the most expensive and divisive electoral showdown in the nation this year.

Republican businessman John Cox is also running for governor against Newsom.

Fueling what will likely be blockbuster fundraising efforts by both sides is the lack of any contribution limits in the recall election, which means the sky’s the limit in a state known as a campaign ATM.

“Gov. Newsom can raise unlimited funds, as can any committee that’s working to recall him,” longtime political analyst Bill Schneider told Fox News.

And that’s what both sides are doing.

“We’re expecting there to be a continued and high interest in this recall. We’ve raised $3 million so far for the signature drive. We expect to raise another $15 million for the campaign,” David Galliard, chief strategist for RescueCalifornia.org, told Fox News.

The recall push was launched last June over charges the governor mishandled the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. The effort was fueled by the state’s COVID restrictions on businesses and houses of worship, school shutdowns and even opposition to the state’s high taxes. But the effort surged in the autumn after Newsom’s dinner at a uber-exclusive restaurant, which – at best – skirted rules imposed by the governor to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

