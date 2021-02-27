Newsom posts TikTok inside restaurant with celebrity in county where indoor dining is banned

California Gov. Gavin Newsom appeared indoors at a restaurant in a county where indoor dining is not allowed in the second recorded incident in a matter of months.

This time, Newsom posted a video to his TikTok account with celebrity George Lopez talking about where to look for coronavirus vaccine eligibility. Newsom and Lopez were in Fresno, Calif., and appear to be inside Los Amigos restaurant.

A separate video of Lopez was posted to the Los Amigos restaurant’s Facebook page. Lopez was endorsing the restaurant’s food.

Fresno is in the most restrictive purple tier, which does not allow for indoor dining.

Newsom’s office could not immediately be reached for comment. It’s not clear whether the governor ate at the restaurant.

In early November, Newsom was spotted dining at the posh French Laundry in Napa for the birthday of a longtime adviser. Indoor dining was not open to the public in Napa. Newsom earned bitter backlash for the outing, which he later called “a mistake.”

“I should have stood up and … drove back to my house…The spirit of what I’m preaching all the time was contradicted,” he said. ” I need to preach and practice, not just preach.”

Newsom said in his apology that he wanted to “own” his mistake because he worried it would undermine the message of safety he wanted to send to residents.

“I’m doing my best every single day in trying to model better behavior,” he said.

The French Laundry outing helped to ignite a recall effort that’s gaining traction in California. Organizers of the Newsom recall effort say they’ve collected 1.825 million signatures. They need 1.5 million signatures by March 17, but are accounting for a fraction of the signatures to be rejected.

Newsom’s competitor Kevin Faulconer, who’s announced a run for governor if the recall succeeds, hit the governor for the move. “Gavin Newsom continues to show that he’s nothing but an incompetent elitist who could care less about California families,” said John Burke, communications director for Kevin Faulconer for Governor, in a statement to Fox News. “His failures have crippled our state’s economy and upended the lives of millions of families. We’re going to recall him and begin a California comeback to get our state on track.”