Newsom blasted over tweet warning of ‘vile’ ‘weapon of war’ made to look ‘cute’ for kids

California Gov. Gavin Newsom was slammed on Twitter over a post warning Americans about a “vile” gun that was made to look “cute” with an inscription of a skull and crossbones with a pacifier.

“This is VILE,” the California Democrat tweeted Wednesday night. “A skull & crossbones with a pacifier on weapon of war. Made to look ‘cute’ to appeal to kids. The manufacturer calls this a ‘JR-15.’ Every NRA-backed politician should condemn this.”

Newsom was widely mocked for the tweet on Twitter by conservatives and gun rights advocates.

“This is amazing,” American Greatness Senior Fellow Ned Ryun tweeted. “I want one.”

“Where do I get one?” Former Trump official Richard Grenell tweeted. “This is cool. And constitutionally protected. You know what’s unconstitutional? Two years of Emergency Powers.”

“Calm down Cynthia JFC,” radio host Dana Loesch tweeted.

Some Twitter users responded to the tweet pointing out that the gun pictured is not a “weapon of war” but rather a lightweight, shortened, .22 long rifle version of an AR-15 style rifle. It has a one-round magazine and is used for training purposes.