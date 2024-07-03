New York v. Trump: Merchan delays sentencing hearing until September

Judge Juan Merchan has delayed former President Trump’s sentencing in New York v. Trump until September, following requests from the presumptive Republican nominee to do so, and no opposition from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Trump was found guilty in an unprecedented criminal trial last month on all counts of falsifying business records in the first degree, following a six-week trial stemming from Bragg’s investigation.

BRAGG DOES ‘NOT OPPOSE’ TRUMP REQUEST TO DELAY SENTENCING; AWAITS JUDGE MERCHAN’S APPROVAL

Trump on Monday moved to overturn his criminal conviction in the Manhattan case after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that a former president has substantial immunity for official acts committed while in office. He also requested to delay his sentencing, which was set for July 11 — just days before the Republican National Convention where he is set to be formally nominated the 2024 GOP presidential nominee.

Bragg, on Tuesday morning, said Trump’s request to toss the verdict was without merit, but did not oppose the request to delay sentencing.

Merchan on Tuesday afternoon delayed Trump’s sentencing date to September 18 at 10:00 a.m.

TRUMP IMMUNITY CASE: SUPREME COURT RULES EX-PRESIDENTS HAVE SUBSTANTIAL PROTECTION FROM PROSECUTION

“The July 11, 2024, sentencing date is therefore vacated. The Court’s decision will be rendered off-calendar on September 6, 2024, and the matter is adjourned to September 18, 2024, at 10:00 AM for the imposition of sentence, if such is still necessary, or other proceedings,” Merchan wrote in a letter to Trump attorneys and New York prosecutors.

TRUMP MOVES TO OVERTURN MANHATTAN CASE AFTER SCOTUS IMMUNITY DECISION

Merchan’s decision comes after the Supreme Court’s 6-3 decision on presidential immunity — a question that stemmed from charges brought against Trump in a separate, federal case brought by special counsel Jack Smith related to the events of the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol breach and any alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

But Trump’s attorneys swiftly acted in seeking to apply the new standard to the Manhattan case, too.

