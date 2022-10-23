New York Times endorses Kathy Hochul for governor, condemns Lee Zeldin’s ‘loyalty to Trumpism’

The New York Times editorial board endorsed Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul to maintain her office on Election Day, condemning Republican nominee Lee Zeldin’s “loyalty to Trumpism.”

The board’s Saturday op-ed wrote that New York’s high cost of living, rising crime and rampant inflation have made the gubernatorial race “unusually close.” The paper argued that Zeldin, a U.S. congressman representing Long Island, is masquerading as a moderate and is, in fact, an election-denying loyalist of former President Donald Trump.

“He can easily be mistaken for the moderate that he likes to portray: just another average New Yorker worried about jobs and safety, family and gas prices. Someone who wants to shake up Albany and get things done,” the Times wrote. “New York has a long, proud tradition of moderate, thoughtful Republicans, from George Pataki to Nelson Rockefeller. Mr. Zeldin is not part of this tradition.

“Over and over again, he has demonstrated a loyalty to Trumpism over his oath to defend American democracy and the Constitution.” the board continued.

LEE ZELDIN ON RISING CRIME: NEW YORKERS ARE HITTING THEIR BREAKING POINT

The Times referenced text messages publicized by the House Committee investigating January 6 from Zeldin to then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to support its claim. Zeldin had offered ideas to Meadows about how to message election complaints the day before the race was called for Biden in November 2020.

NEW YORK GOVERNOR RACE BETWEEN GOV. HOCHUL AND REP. ZELDIN TIGHTENS TO ‘TOSS UP’

“Not only his beliefs but also his actions in the wake of the 2020 election make Mr. Zeldin unfit for the office he is seeking,” the board wrote. “Across the nation, at the ballot box, Americans this fall are being asked questions about where they stand on truth, integrity, the rule of law and on democracy itself. New Yorkers are no exception.”

The Times went on to praise Hochul’s performance on climate change, abortion, healthcare, and her partnership with New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

“In her actions, Ms. Hochul has demonstrated a steady, cooperative and focused hand in an uncertain era,” NYT wrote. “That’s equal measures temperament and the urgency of circumstance. But it’s also the mark of a leader who is focused on finding solutions to the big problems — such as battling the economic headwinds hitting the state — rather than getting off track with partisan warfare.”

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hochul first took office in August 2021 after disgraced former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned from his position amid the COVID-19 nursing home scandals and accusations of sexual misconduct.

NYT has not endorsed a Republican candidate for governor since 2002.