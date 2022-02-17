New York state trooper who claims Andrew Cuomo groped her files lawsuit

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A New York State trooper who claimed former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo groped he has filed a lawsuit against him and former aide Melissa DeRosa.

The woman, named as “Trooper 1” in the lawsuit, is seeking damages from Cuomo and DeRosa and a judgment that they “violated federal, state, and civil laws” in an attempt to coverup the sexual harassment, according to reporting from the New York Post.

Cuomo has denied allegations detailed by Attorney General Letitia James in a report last year, though the former Democratic governor resigned in August despite the Nassau County District Attorney’s Office deckling to seek charges against him over the report.

“Our exhaustive investigation found the allegations credible, deeply troubling, but not criminal under New York law,” Nassau DA Joyce Smith said last year.

A total of 11 women claimed they were sexually harassed or mistreated by Cuomo in the report, with the state trooper describing interactions with Cuomo while assigned to his security detail as “offensive and uncomfortable.”

New York State Troopers Police Benevolent Association President Thomas H. Mungeer applauded the trooper’s courage in coming forward with the allegations against the former governor, saying she should have enjoyed the same “sense of security” she was helping to provide to Cuomo.

“I’m outraged and disgusted that one of my members, who was tasked with guarding the governor and ensuring his safety, could not enjoy the same sense of security in her work environment that he was provided,” Mungeer said.

Independent investigators who compiled the report for James have cast doubt on Cuomo’s denial of the allegations, saying that the former governor’s statements “lacked credibility.”