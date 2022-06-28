New York showdown: Gov. Hochul wins Democratic gubernatorial nomination

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul of New York has won her party’s gubernatorial nomination, the Associated Press projects, fending off multiple challengers.

Hochul was the clear polling and fundraising front-runner in a primary race that also included Rep. Tom Suozzi and New York City public advocate Jumaane Williams.

Hochul, who at the time was the state’s lieutenant governor, was sworn in last August as New York’s first female governor, after three-term Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned in disgrace amid multiple scandals.

She’ll face off in November against the winner of the GOP gubernatorial nomination, in a race that includes Rep. Lee Zeldin, a four-term lawmaker who represents New York’s 1st Congressional District, which covers the eastern half of Long Island, Rob Astorino, the former Westchester County executive and 2014 GOP gubernatorial nominee; Andrew Giuliani, who served in former President Donald Trump’s administration and is the son of former New York City mayor and former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani; and Harry Wilson, a businessman, investor and restructuring expert who poured millions of his own money into his gubernatorial bid.