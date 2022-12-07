New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez under investigation by House Ethics Committee

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. is under a House ethics investigation, according to a statement issued by the House Committee on Ethics on Wednesday.

The panel will announce its course of action after its organizational meeting in the next Congress, sometime in 2023, the statement said.

Details about what the investigation is about investigation is about haven’t been released. The Office of Congressional Ethics, a nonpartisan group, forwarded its inquiry into Ocasio-Cortez to the House ethics panel in June.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

