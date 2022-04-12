New York politicians express horror over Brooklyn subway shooting: ‘My heart is broken’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York politicians Tuesday expressed horror over a brutal shooting attack in a Brooklyn subway that left at least 16 people injured during peak commute hours.

“My heart is broken for the Sunset Park community. I’m praying for all those who are injured, their loved ones, and the first responders on the ground today. Please keep them — and our community — in your hearts,” Rep. Nydia Velazquez, D-N.Y., tweeted Tuesday.

BROOKLYN SUBWAY SHOOTING LEAVES 16 INJURED, ‘UNDETONATED DEVICES’ FOUND: FDNY

The shooting appeared to have happened in her district. Velazquez said her office is gathering information on the situation Tuesday.

An NYPD spokesperson told Fox News that the shooting took place at the 36th St. station in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, around 8: 30 a.m. ET. The suspect is still at large.

WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGES



next



prev



next



prev



FDNY told Fox News that firefighters responded to a call for smoke in the D-N-R lines. Upon arrival, units discovered multiple people shot and several undetonated devices at the same location. It continues to be an active scene.

BROOKLYN SUBWAY SHOOTING: MULTIPLE WOUNDED, SCHOOLS SHELTERING IN PLACE AS MANHUNT UNDERWAY: LIVE UPDATES

“We are praying for the safety of those involved along with our first responders on scene as we await more information,” Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., also said. Her district also covers part of Brooklyn.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., who lives in Brooklyn when he is not in Washington, D.C., said he’s praying for the victims of the shooting and thanked the first responders.

“I’m closely monitoring the situation this morning at the 36th Street station in Sunset Park in our beloved Brooklyn,” he said. “I’m praying for all the victims, their families, all those impacted. I’m grateful for the quick action of our first responders. To everyone in New York: Stay safe.”

BROOKLYN SUBWAY SHOOTING WITNESS DESCRIBES HARROWING ATTACK: POOLS OF BLOOD EVERYWHERE

Asked during Tuesday afternoon’s press conference if they know the identity of the suspect or his motive, Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell responded: “We do not know the motive at this time, but we’re not ruling anything out.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She later added: “We’re determining what the motive is and we’ll find that out as an investigation continues.”

Asked if the victims were largely of the same ethnic group, Sewell said no.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul Tuesday emphasized that the shooter “is still on the loose” and “dangerous.”

“We’re asking individuals to be very vigilant and alert,” she said.

Fox News’ Danielle Wallace and Stephanie Pagones contributed to this report