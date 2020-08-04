New York, New Jersey, Connecticut add Rhode Island to quarantine list, remove DC, Delaware

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday announced that individuals traveling to their states from Rhode Island would be required to quarantine for 14 days as the state experiences a surge in coronavirus cases.

Cuomo, Lamont and Murphy in June announced a travel advisory requiring individuals traveling to the region from states experiencing a spike in positive COVID-19 cases to self-quarantine.

The governors, who had previously added Delaware and Washington, D.C. to the list of impacted states, removed the state and district from the list on Tuesday.

“As the number of COVID-19 cases continue to climb around the country, we must remain vigilant in our efforts to slow the spread of transmission,” Murphy said in a statement. “Our state’s restart and recovery process is dependent upon the commitment and collective effort of every New Jerseyan and visitor to our state.

“Individuals traveling from these states must remain vigilant by proactively getting a COVID-19 test and self-quarantining to prevent additional COVID-19 transmission from spreading throughout New Jersey,” he added.

The criteria for states that have a high infection rate are 10 infections per 100,000 residents on a seven-day rolling average, or 10 percent of the state’s total population infected on a seven-day rolling average. According to Cuomo, Delaware, Kansas and Oklahoma now meet that threshold.

At this point, individuals traveling from Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Indiana, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin will be required to self-quarantine in New Jersey, Connecticut and New York.

As of Tuesday, Rhode Island reported more than 19,240 positive cases of COVID-19 and more than 1,000 deaths. The state has reported nearly 200 additional coronavirus cases in the last three days.