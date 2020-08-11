New York, New Jersey, Connecticut add Hawaii, South Dakota, Virgin Islands to quarantine list

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday said travelers coming to the tristate area from Hawaii, South Dakota and the Virgin Islands would be required to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Cuomo, Lamont and Murphy in June announced a travel advisory requiring individuals traveling to the region from states experiencing a spike in positive COVID-19 cases to self-quarantine.

NY, CT, NJ GOVERNORS IMPOSE 14-DAY QUARANTINE FOR THOSE VISITING FROM OUT OF STATE

“Hawaii, South Dakota & the Virgin Islands have been added to NY’s coronavirus travel advisory,” Cuomo tweeted Tuesday.

Upon announcing the addition of Hawaii, South Dakota and the Virgin Islands, the tristate governors announced that Alaska, New Mexico, Ohio and Rhode Island have been removed from the list.

The criteria for states that have a high infection rate are 10 infections per 100,000 residents on a seven-day rolling average, or 10 percent of the state’s total population infected on a seven-day rolling average.

NY, NJ, CT UPDATE LIST OF STATES REQUIRED TO MANDATORY QUARANTINE

As of Tuesday, individuals traveling from Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, the Virgin Islands and Wisconsin to the tristate area must quarantine for 14 days.

As of Tuesday, the U.S. reported more than 5 million positive cases of COVID-19 and more than 163,000 deaths since the onset of the pandemic.