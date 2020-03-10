New York man who threatened Ilhan Omar sentenced to year in prison

A New York man who threatened to assault and murder Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., last year has been sentenced to a year and one day in prison, federal prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Patrick W. Carlineo, Jr., 56, of Addison, N.Y., was sentenced Friday after a pleading guilty in November to threatening to assault and murder a U.S. official and being a convicted felon in possession of firearms.

Prosecutors said Carlineo called Omar’s office on March 21, 2019 around 12:20 p.m. A member of Omar’s staff answered the call.

During the call, Carlineo reportedly asked the staff member whether Omar works for the Muslim Brotherhood.

“Why are you working for her, she’s a [expletive] terrorist. Somebody ought to put a bullet in her skull. Back in the day, our forefathers would have put a bullet in her [expletive],” the staff member recalled Carlineo as saying. “I’ll put a bullet in her [expletive] skull.”

Omar’s office referred the call to the United States Capitol Police, Threat Assessment Section, which began an investigation in coordination with the FBI.

During his trial, Omar publicly requested that a federal judge show mercy on him.

“The answer to hate is not more hate; it is compassion,” Omar wrote in a letter to Chief U.S. District Judge Frank P. Geraci, Jr. “Punishing the defendant with a lengthy prison sentence or a burdensome financial fine would not rehabilitate him. It would not repair the harm he has caused. It would only increase his anger and resentment.”

Carlineo was convicted in 1998 of Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree in Steuben County Court. His conviction prohibited him from legally possessing a firearm. Prosecutors said Carlineo was in possession of a loaded .45 caliber handgun, three rifles, two shotguns and hundreds of rounds of ammunition at his residence last year.

Prosecutors said Calineo made the threatening call to retaliate against Omar because he believed she supports Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood and that her election to Congress was illegitimate.

Fox News’ Sam Dorman contributed to this report.