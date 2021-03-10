New York lawmakers circulate letter to demand Cuomo's resignation, assemblyman says

A group of New York’s female lawmakers are circulating a letter that will demand Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation, according to state Assemblyman Ron Kim.

Kim, a Democrat, has emerged as one of Cuomo’s leading critics following reports that the governor’s top staff helped undercount the coronavirus in nursing homes death toll by thousands.

The letter also comes after a sixth woman — a fifth current or former aide — has publicly come forward with sexual misconduct allegations against the governor.

Cuomo has denied ever “inappropriately touching” anyone.

FEMALE AIDE SAYS CUOMO AGGRESSIVELY GROPED HER AT THE GOVERNOR’S MANSION: REPORT

The unidentified staffer claimed Cuomo “aggressively groped” her at the governor’s mansion last year – after she’d been called there for work, the Albany Times Union reported.

Kim says he supports the letter 100%.

“The latest credible allegation against Andrew Cuomo is a case of sexual assault and he must be removed from public office so he no longer can abuse his powers while preying on other female staff members,” he told Fox News in a statement Wednesday evening. “The governor’s pattern of sexual assault and abuse of power is evident and undeniable. Each day Cuomo is in office, tax payer resources will continue to be diverted toward Cuomo’s self-preservation rather than the needs of New Yorkers.”

CUOMO ACCUSER CHARLOTTE BENNETT SAYS GOV SHOULD RESIGN

Debra Katz, the attorney for another accuser, Charlotte Bennett said in response to the latest account that it was “eerily similar” to her client’s experience.

“This victim’s allegations are eerily similar to what Charlotte Bennett has alleged. Charlotte was summoned to the Capitol on a Saturday, left isolated with the Governor and asked to help him with minor technical issues with his phone. Charlotte reported this behavior and the Governor’s sexual proposition to his most senior aides,” Katz said in a statement.

Lindsey Boylan, 36, a former aide and now a candidate for Manhattan borough president, leveled her allegations in an essay on Medium late last month. She accused the governor of kissing her on the lips without permission and making lewd remarks – including suggesting they “play strip poker” on a work-related flight. Cuomo’s office has denied the accusation.

Karen Hinton, who has worked for the governor and more recently for his rival, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, told the Washington Post over the weekend that Cuomo had summoned her to a “dimly lit hotel room” in 2000 and given her an unwanted embrace. Cuomo’s office has denied her claims and characterized them as politically motivated.

CUOMO ACCUSED OF TOUCHING AIDE AT EXECUTIVE MANSION: REPORT

And Ana Liss, 35, who worked for Cuomo between 2013 and 2015, accused him of touching her back and kissing her hand at different times, calling her “sweetheart” at work and asking about her personal life.

Cuomo has denied ever acting inappropriately and has said kissing and hugging is his usual form of greeting.

Another woman, Anna Ruch, 33, accused Cuomo of making unwanted advances at a wedding reception in 2019.

The allegations were sent to the State Attorney General’s Office, which has opened an investigation into the governor.

This is a developing story.

Fox News’ Morgan Phillips contributed to this report.