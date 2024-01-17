New York Gov Hochul to travel to DC to plead for ‘stronger border,’ blaming federal government for crisis

Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, announced she will be traveling to Washington, D.C., on Friday to plead with Congress and the White House to reach a deal on securing the border.

Hochul, who promoted New York as a sanctuary state for illegal immigrants, said during her Tuesday budget proposal unveiling that she was “once again” heading to D.C. on Friday to “advocate for effective immigration reform, a stronger border, and increased support from the federal government for New York.”

“New York continues to carry the burden of sheltering more than 69,000 migrants,” Hochul said.

“Since day one, I have said this is ultimately the responsibility of the federal government to address this crisis,” Hochul said. “Congress, the House of Representatives in particular and the White House, must remain at the negotiating table until they restore the rule of law at our border, fix our asylum system, and provide relief to states like New York, who have been shouldering this burden for far too long.”

“But until we see a change in federal policy that slows the flow of new arrivals, we’re going to be swimming against the tide,” Hochul said.

Hochul also said that her proposal includes $2.4 billion that would go toward the massive influx of migrants going into New York, calling it the “right thing to do” for the migrants and New York City.

“We also know that companies won’t do business in New York if there are thousands of people sleeping on the streets, where the quality of life is dramatically impacted, because the city is forced to cut essential services,” Hochul said.

“We’re going to continue focusing on security work authorizations and put the migrants and asylum workers to work,” Hochul also said. “Put them to work, that’s exactly what they came here for.”

“That will continue to be our focus,” she added.

The New York governor — who, again, touted the Empire State as a sanctuary state for illegal immigrants — also said the responsibility for the immigration crisis lies at the feet of the federal government.

“As the migrant crisis continues, the FY 2025 Executive Budget extends an additional $2.4 billion to continue to support efforts in New York City and elsewhere in the state to safely manage the influx with the appropriate humanitarian response,” Hochul’s budget proposal reads.

Fox News Digital reached out to Hochul’s office for comment.

The influx of migrants into New York may prove to be politically harmful for Democrat candidates as the state becomes an expected battleground this election season.

The annual address in Albany came as both Republicans and Democrats have placed increased attention on New York as a potential battleground state for the U.S. House in November, adding a level of national importance to the governor’s agenda this year.

Hochul’s budget proposal comes a week after her State of the State address where she outlined her agenda for 2024.

Among the proposals Hochul announced were policies aimed at curbing retail theft and improving mental health treatment, as well as funding and incentives to increase the housing supply.