New York Gov. Hochul orders flags to be raised for Trump’s inauguration amid mourning period for Jimmy Carter

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, has ordered flags in the state to fly at full-staff on Monday for the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump as the nation remains in a mourning period to honor former President Jimmy Carter.

“Tomorrow, we are all Americans as we observe the centuries-old traditions of Inauguration Day,” Hochul said in a statement to the New York Post on Sunday.

“For that reason, I am directing flags to fly at full staff throughout the State of New York on January 20 and return to half staff to honor the late President Carter on January 21,” she added. “Regardless of your political views, the American tradition of the peaceful transition of power is something to celebrate.”

The governor’s directive comes during President Biden’s order that flags at all government and public buildings and grounds across the country fly at half-staff for a 30-day mourning period following Carter’s death on Dec. 29, 2024, which happens to include Inauguration Day.

YOUNGKIN ORDERS FLAGS TO BE RAISED FOR TRUMP’S INAUGURATION AMID MOURNING PERIOD FOR JIMMY CARTER’S DEATH

Biden said the U.S. flag “should be displayed at half-staff at the White House and on all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions.”

It is a tradition when a former president dies to order a 30-day mourning period and for flags to be displayed at half-staff.

Hochul joins a trio of Democratic governors — California Gov. Gavin Newsom , Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson — in ordering flags to fly at full-staff for Trump’s inauguration before the mourning period ends on Jan. 28.

WASHINGTON GOVERNOR ORDERS FLAGS AT FULL-STAFF FOR TRUMP INAUGURATION DESPITE MOURNING PERIOD FOR JIMMY CARTER

Several Republican governors have also directed flags to be raised on Monday, including Idaho Gov. Brad Little, North Dakota Gov. Kelly Armstrong, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

Nearly 30 states will raise their flags on Monday for Trump’s inauguration, as will flags at the U.S. Capitol following an order from House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Trump had publicly taken issue with the idea that flags could be displayed at half-staff for his inauguration following Carter’s death.

“The Democrats are all ‘giddy’ about our magnificent American Flag potentially being at ‘half mast’ during my Inauguration,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Jan. 3. “They think it’s so great, and are so happy about it because, in actuality, they don’t love our Country, they only think about themselves.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Look at what they’ve done to our once GREAT America over the past four years – It’s a total mess! In any event, because of the death of President Jimmy Carter, the Flag may, for the first time ever during an Inauguration of a future President, be at half mast,” he continued. “Nobody wants to see this, and no American can be happy about it. Let’s see how it plays out. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Flags were flown at half-staff when former President Nixon was sworn-in for his second term in 1973 after Nixon ordered the flags to be lowered following the death of former President Truman.