New York Gov. Cuomo should apologize after sexual harassment accusation: feminist group co-founder

While some progressive feminist groups do not appear to be speaking out after a former aide accused New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment, UltraViolet co-founder Shaunna Thomas said Monday that he should “apologize.”

“This would be a good time for [Cuomo] to apologize and prove he’s going to do better by addressing systemic sexual harassment and enacting #OneFairWage,” Thomas wrote on Twitter.

UltraViolet, which describes itself as a “community of people mobilized to fight sexism and create a more inclusive world,” retweeted her post.

Thomas stopped short of calling for Cuomo, a Democrat, to resign.

Fox News’ inquiries to women’s groups, the Me Too Movement, Time’s Up and EMILY’s List were not returned at the time of publication.

Cuomo is dealing with an accusation of sexual harassment from former adviser Lindsey Boylan, who worked for the governor’s administration from 2015 to 2018, according to her LinkedIn profile. Boylan alleged on Twitter Sunday that Cuomo “sexually harassed me for years.”

“I heard about the tweet and what it said about comments that I had made. And it’s not true. Look, I fought for and I believe a woman has the right to come forward and express her opinion … But it’s just not true,” Cuomo said Monday during a news conference.

Boylan is one of many Democrats running for Manhattan borough president in 2021. She also ran against Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., in New York’s 10th Congressional District this year but lost by more than 40 points, according to Ballotpedia.

“Yes, [Cuomo] sexually harassed me for years,” Boylan wrote. “Many saw it, and watched. I could never anticipate what to expect: would I be grilled on my work (which was very good) or harassed about my looks. Or would it be both in the same conversation? This was the way for years.”

“To be clear: I have no interest in talking to journalists,” Boylan wrote on Twitter on Sunday. “I am about validating the experience of countless women and making sure abuse stops. My worst fear is that this continues.”