During a speech at City Hall, Adams thanked Hochul, a fellow Democrat, for launching an Interstate Task Force on Illegal Guns, though he recognized bail reform must be changed to keep offenders off the streets

NEW YORK GOVERNOR STILL BACKS BAIL REFORM DESPITE NYC SHOOTINGS, POLICE DEATHS

“New Yorkers feel as if a sea of violence is engulfing our city. But as your mayor, I promise you, I will not let this happen. We will not surrender our city to the violent few,” Adams said Monday.

“New York must catch up,” the mayor continued, pointing to the bail reform law that took effect in 2020 under former Gov. Andrew Cuomo. “Judges must be able to evaluate a defendant and his criminal history and the circumstances of the alleged crime to detain those individuals who pose an immediate threat to the safety of the community.”

During the first meeting of the Interstate Task Force on Illegal Guns Wednesday, Hochul was asked by a reporter if she would consider a plan to give judges more discretion in setting bail given calls by Republican members of Congress and now fellow Democrat Adams to do so.

“I will absolutely stand behind the fundamental premise on why we needed bail reform in the first place,” Hochul said Wednesday.

“You had two individuals accused of identical crimes/offenses even stealing a backpack, and one person goes to Rikers for three years because they couldn’t post bail,” Hochul said, referring to New York City’s notorious Rikers Island prison.

“Another person whose parents have money, or they’re living in the suburbs, and now they can head back after posting bail, to their jobs, to school, in a different life. That is what bail reform is set out to do.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to the governor’s office again Thursday seeking comment.

Days before the Harlem shooting that killed Rivera and Mora, a 16-year-old suspect allegedly shot a New York City police officer in a leg in the Bronx during a separate Jan. 18 incident.

The teen might be freed on a $250,000 bond by using cash obtained from a record label deal, sources told Fox News Digital last week.

Fox News’ Adam Sabes, Rebecca Rosenberg and Audrey Conklin contributed to this report.