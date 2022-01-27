close

New York‘s Republican Party on Thursday urged voters to remember Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul’s support for the state’s controversial bail reform law come November, as the legislation is under added scrutiny following the deaths of two officers shot in the line of duty in New York City.

Democrats have been under increased pressure from law enforcement officials to get a hold on gun violence after the recent line-of-duty deaths of NYPD Officers Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora. So far this year, five officers have been shot in New York City, two of them fatally.

NYGOP Chairman Nick Langworthy issued a statement Thursday as law enforcement personnel lined the streets of Manhattan and Rivera’s casket was transported to St. Patrick’s Cathedral for his wake.

“Kathy Hochul is so radical she is opposed to even allowing judges to have the discretion to keep violent offenders in jail,” Langworthy wrote. “When New York City Mayor Eric Adams cited the ‘ocean of violence’ New Yorkers are living in, Hochul responded that she won’t budge off their radical agenda.

“At least now it is crystal clear that she stands firmly with criminals over New Yorkers’ safety,” Langworthy added. “Every voter who wants to stop this madness must take her statement into the voting booth with them this November.”

Adams Monday rolled out his “Blueprint to End Gun Violence,” a plan that involves bringing back a modified version of the plainclothes anti-gun unit disbanded under predecessor Bill de Blasio.