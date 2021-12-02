New York confirms 5 cases of the omicron coronavirus variant

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The omicron variant of the coronavirus has been documented in the New York City area.

Five cases of the variant have been confirmed in New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Kathy Hochul said on Thursday evening.

Hochul said that one case was documented in Brooklyn, two in Queens, and one in Suffolk County, Long Island.

“New York State has confirmed five cases of the omicron variant,” Hochul tweeted. “Let me be clear: This is not cause for alarm. We knew this variant was coming and we have the tools to stop the spread. Get your vaccine. Get your booster. Wear your mask.”

The news came the same day it was learned that the omicron variant was present in Minnesota and Colorado. The Minnesota man who tested positive for omicron traveled to New York City for an anime convention in November.

Earlier this week, the first omicron case was confirmed in California.

Omicron is classified by the World Health Organization as a “variant of concern” as scientists work to determine how it may compare with the predominant delta variant in terms of transmissibility and severity. Scientists also are studying the degree to which existing vaccines and therapies protect against omicron.

Scientists in South Africa first reported it, but the samples came from several countries in southern Africa. And health officials in the Netherlands now say it was found there prior to the South Africa detection.

Those infected by the new variant have suffered “very mild symptoms” so far, according to a South African doctor who first reported the variant.

Associated Press contributed to this report