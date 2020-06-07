New York City lifting curfew early amid George Floyd protests, de Blasio says

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced an early end to New York City’s curfew amid the George Floyd protests after demonstrations remained largely peaceful on Saturday.

In a tweet Sunday morning, de Blasio said the demonstrations the day before “saw the very best of our city.”

“Tomorrow we take the first big step to restart. Keep staying safe. Keep looking out for each other,” he added.

The early end to the curfew comes as the city plans to enter Phase 1 of its reopening plan on Monday amid the coronavirus outbreak.

De Blasio had initially insisted that the 8 p.m. curfew would remain in place throughout the weekend.

Local politicians and civil liberties advocates had been calling for an end to the curfew, complaining that it causes needless friction when officers try to enforce it.

As thousands marched in the city streets and parks Saturday, police held back on enforcing the curfew.

Officers instead took a hands-off approach, monitoring the groups of several hundred protesters continuing to march in Manhattan and Brooklyn more than two hours after the curfew had passed.

There were about 40 arrests citywide Friday — far fewer than previous nights — and no obvious signs of the smash-and-grab stealing that marred protests earlier in the week.

There have been 292 officers injured during the protests since the demonstrations began in last week, according to the NYPD.

