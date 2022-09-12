New York City Dem endorses Republican Lee Zeldin instead of Gov. Kathy Hochul

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Democratic New York City councilman is crossing the political aisle and supporting a Republican challenger trying to unseat New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Councilman Robert Holden, who represents parts of Queens, endorsed U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin for governor Monday, citing the city’s crime woes and quality of life, the New York Post reported.

“Just look at the current condition of New York City and New York State: There’s mayhem in our streets, in our courts, in our jails,” Holden said, according to the newspaper. “We’re headed in the wrong direction. The handwriting is on the wall. Lee Zeldin is the best option for voters.”

Holden and Zeldin were at City Hall in lower Manhattan joined by former Brooklyn Assemblyman Dov Hikind and former Bronx Councilman Ruben Diaz Sr., the Post reported.

Hochul, a Democrat, took office last year after then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo stepped down. Holden has criticized her for upholding COVID-19 emergency orders for months.



On Monday, she said she would let the orders expire amid criticism from GOP opponents over her handling of the pandemic. Fox News has reached out to the governor.