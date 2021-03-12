New York AG says state lawmakers' Cuomo impeachment probe won't affect her office's independent investigation

New York Attorney General Letitia James said Thursday that the state legislature’s newly launched impeachment inquiry into multiple sexual misconduct allegations against Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his office’s handling of COVID-19 nursing home deaths would not affect her office’s independent investigation of the claims.

“Today’s action by the New York state legislature will have no bearing on our independent investigation into these allegations against Governor Cuomo. Our investigation will continue,” James said in a statement.

On Monday, the attorney general’s office announced Joon H. Kim, a former acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, and employment discrimination attorney Anne L. Clark will lead the independent investigation into the state’s three-term Democratic governor. They will be assisted by three other lawyers: Jennifer Kennedy Park, Abena Mainoo, and Yannick Grant.

James’ office was given full control over the investigation earlier this month.

NEW YORK STATE ASSEMBLY TAKING ‘FIRST STEP’ TO IMPEACHING CUOMO

Cuomo has been accused of sexual harassment and inappropriate touching by six women, including an unnamed aide who claimed she was groped underneath her blouse last year in the governor’s mansion.

Democrats in the State Assembly opened the impeachment inquiry Thursday, which will investigate the harassment claims as well as alleged undercounting of nursing home deaths during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The reports of accusations concerning the governor are serious,” State Assembly speaker Carl E. Heastie, a Democrat, said in a statement after authorizing the judiciary committee to open an investigation, according to The New York Times.

Dozens of Democratic state lawmakers have also called on the governor to resign.

Cuomo has said he won’t resign and denies any inappropriate touching but has apologized for making any of the women feel “uncomfortable” and for any “pain” he’s caused.

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser and Tamara Gitt contributed to this report.