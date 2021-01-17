New video shows MAGA mob rifling through paperwork in Senate chamber as they hunt down Nancy Pelosi

Shocking new footage from the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 shows Trump supporters cramming into the Senate chamber, where they rifled through documents and demanded to know where the lawmakers had fled.

The video, first obtained by The New Yorker, was shot by veteran war correspondent Luke Mogelson, a writer for the magazine, who followed the mob as they forced their way into the Capitol.

“Where the f— are they?” one rioter can be heard shouting.

Others are seen milling around the Senate chamber while others rummage through documents.

“There’s gotta be something in here we can f—ing use against these scumbags,” one man says as he flips through a notebook while taking pictures with his phone.

TENNESSEE MAN ARRESTED IN CONNECTION TO CAPITOL RIOT THANKS TO INCRIMINATING SOCIAL MEDIA POSTS

Meanwhile, the so-called “QAnon Shaman” – whose real name is Jacob Chansley – can be heard shouting audibly in the rafters above while beating the ground with a spear. He later makes his way down to the floor, telling the other intruders: “Glad to see you guys. You guys are f—ing patriots.”

Another clip shows a group of the rioters walking down a hall, banging on lawmakers’ office doors and shouting words like “treason” and “1776.” Other rioters demand to know the whereabouts of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mogelson, who served as a medic with New York Army National Guard for three years, shot the video from the moment the rioters first made their way into the Capitol, where they confronted police officers, telling them: “You’re outnumbered. There’s a f—ing million of us out there! And we are listening to Trump—your boss!”