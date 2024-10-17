New poll shows Harris, Trump splitting 2 key states

With less than three weeks to go until Election Day, a new poll in battleground Georgia indicates former President Trump holding on to his single-digit lead over Vice President Harris in the fight for the state’s 16 crucial electoral votes.

But a survey in neighboring North Carolina, another key swing state that also has 16 electoral votes up for grabs, shows Harris with a slight edge over Trump.

According to a pair of Quinnipiac University polls released on Wednesday, the GOP presidential nominee tops the Democratic Party standard-bearer 52%-45% among likely Georgia voters, with Green Party candidate Jill Stein and Libertarian Party candidate Chase Oliver each receiving 1% support.

Trump’s seven-point lead edged up a point from his 50%-44% margin over Harris in Quinnipiac’s September survey in Georgia.

Most other public opinion surveys in Georgia indicate a much tighter margin-of-error race between the vice president and the former president.

President Biden narrowly edged Trump in Georgia in 2020 to become the first Democrat to carry the state in a White House race in nearly 30 years, since former President Bill Clinton in 1992.

In Quinnipiac’s North Carolina poll, Harris edges Trump 49%-47%, with Oliver at 1%.

That’s a switch from last month, when Trump held a two-point advantage over Harris.

Most other recent polling indicates Trump with a slight edge over Harris in a state he narrowly carried over Biden four years ago.

“Between them, there’s a mother lode of electoral votes ready to be mined. One state favors Trump. The other is up for grabs,” Quinnipiac University polling analyst Tim Malloy said.

Pointing specifically to North Carolina, Malloy noted that “in a tight race, there is an enormous gender gap, women for Harris and men for Trump, going down to the final stretch.”

The release of the polls comes as both states this week kick off early in-person voting.

Georgia began ballot box voting on Tuesday and set a new record on day one. North Carolina begins early voting on Thursday.

In Georgia, the new poll indicates independent voters supporting Trump 49%-42% over Harris. In North Carolina, Trump edges Harris 49%-45% among independent voters.

The new survey also indicates Democrat state Attorney General Josh Stein of North Carolina leading scandal-plagued Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson 52%-40% among likely voters in the race to succeed term-limited Democrat Gov. Roy Cooper.

The polls were conducted Oct. 10-14 with 1,328 likely voters in Georgia and 1,031 likely voters in North Carolina questioned.

The sampling error was plus or minus 2.7 percentage points in Georgia and plus or minus 3.1 percentage points in North Carolina.

