New poll reveals most Americans believe US democracy not working well

A new poll reveals that Americans lack confidence in the current state of democracy in the United States, just weeks before midterm elections.

According to a survey by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, 52% of U.S. adults said democracy is not working well, compared to just 10% who believe it is working “very well” or “extremely” well.

The poll also showed that 67% are very or somewhat dissatisfied with how “things are going in the United States,” although those numbers improved for questions about participants’ feelings about their home states and communities.

Americans were similarly displeased with the state of politics in the U.S., as 60% said they were somewhat or very pessimistic about the current political climate, while just 15% said they were somewhat or very optimistic.

NANCY PELOSI DISMISSES POLLS, INSISTS DEMOCRATS ARE ‘IN GREAT SHAPE’ FOR MIDTERMS

When asked about the two major political parties, responses skewed toward Democrats, although neither party polled particularly well. The Democratic Party had just 42% saying they viewed them somewhat or very favorably, while Republicans got just 32%. Regarding which party they wanted to control the House and Senate following the midterms, 41% said Democrats for each house and 34% said Republicans for each.

BIDEN POLICIES TIMED TO BOOST VOTER TURNOUT IN NOVEMBER: DEM STRATEGISTS

Of those polled, 44% identified as or leaned Democrat, 38% Republican, and 18% as independent or not leaning either way. A plurality of 46% identified as moderate, with 30% saying they were somewhat or very conservative and 22% somewhat or very liberal.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Looking ahead to 2024, participants had a bleak view on the possibility of a rematch between President Biden and former President Donald Trump. When asked if they would like to see each of them run for president in 2024, Biden and Trump scored the same, with just 29% saying they would like to see them run and 70% saying no.