New poll reveals majority of Californians oppose this key benefit for illegal immigrants

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A majority of Californians oppose providing healthcare coverage for adults who are in the United States illegally, despite the Golden State currently offering it.

The Public Policy Institute of California survey revealed that 58% opposed and 41% of those polled were in favor of the policy. The move took effect last year to allow people to enroll in Medi-Cal, the state version of Medicaid that takes taxpayer dollars, “regardless of immigration status.”

According to the pollster, a majority of those surveyed used to support the idea from 2015-2023.

ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT HEALTHCARE COSTS IN BLUE STATE TRIGGERS INTENSE BUDGET DEBATE

The Medi-Cal program went insolvent this spring, as it required billions in loans to keep it afloat. The governor’s office proposed changes like an “enrollment freeze” and a $100 monthly payment for “individuals with certain statuses” on Medi-Cal.

However, some of those changes are unlikely to move forward in the Democratic supermajority legislature, according to CalMatters. According to the legislature’s budget proposal, Democratic leadership is backing possibly creating a $30 monthly payment instead of $100 for those with “unsatisfactory immigration status” beginning in 2027, which would make some changes to the “enrollment freeze” that could start in 2026.

The legislature also proposes scrapping the governor’s proposed $2,000 asset limit pitch for Medi-Cal participants and instead would bring it back to $130,000.

NEWSOM PROPOSES FREEZE ON ALLOWING ADULT ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS TO JOIN CALIFORNIA’S MEDICAID PROGRAM

Assemblyman Carl DeMaio, R-San Diego, told Fox News Digital that the percentage of Californians opposing providing healthcare coverage for illegal immigrants may be even higher.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE IMMIGRATION COVERAGE

“This debate is not about ‘Should we provide healthcare to illegals or not?’ because that’s a false question. The bigger question is, should we provide free taxpayer funding to illegal immigrants and not have enough money and jeopardize services for citizens who are the neediest among us relying on Medicare?” DeMaio said. “That’s the real debate. And this poll doesn’t even capture that.”

“The Democrat position is a lot worse than this poll even suggests,” he continued.

Newsom’s office previously attributed the issues with Medi-Cal to broader economic concerns.

LAWMAKERS REVEAL WHETHER AMERICANS SHOULD PICK UP THE MEDICAID TAB FOR ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS

“Governor Newsom proposed adjustments in the 2025-2026 budget that will allow California to preserve our commitment to immigrant communities, protect coverage for millions of Californians, and preserve the strength of our values and health care system,” Elana Ross, deputy communications director for Newsom’s office, told Fox News Digital. “To be very clear, these proposals are the results of a $16 billion Trump Slump and higher-than-expected health care utilization.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to the California Latino Legislative Caucus about the poll. The caucus has continuously raised concerns about the impact of Medi-Cal reform on immigrants.

On the federal level, the reconciliation bill currently in Congress could also impact states that provide Medicaid coverage to illegal immigrants.