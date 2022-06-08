New poll: Inflation ‘most urgent issue’ over gun violence, Biden’s approval rating ties with lowest ever

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A new poll released Wednesday showed Americans ranked inflation as the “most urgent issue” facing the country over gun violence by a margin of 2-to-1, as President Biden tied his lowest approval rating yet, and Democrats remained underwater in their midterm election support from registered voters.

The poll, conducted Jun. 3-6 by Quinnipiac University, also showed that a large majority of Americans supported raising the minimum legal age to purchase a gun to 21, while support for banning “assault weapons” hit a low.

According to the poll, 34% of Americans said inflation was “the most urgent issue facing the country today,” while just 17% saw gun violence as the top issue.

And 74% of Americans supported raising the minimum legal age to buy a gun to 21, but only half of Americans supported a nationwide ban on the sale of “assault weapons,” a term for which the poll did not offer a definition.

“That is the lowest level of support among registered voters for a nationwide ban on the sale of assault weapons since February 2013 when the question was first asked by the Quinnipiac University Poll,” the results read.

When it came to Biden’s approval rating, only 33% of Americans and 35% of registered voters approved of the job he was doing as president. This tied Biden’s lowest approval rating yet, as measured by Quinnipiac.

Registered voters overwhelmingly disapproved of how Biden was handling both the economy and gun violence, with only 28% and 32% approving, respectfully.

According to the poll, if the midterm elections were held today, 46% of registered voters say they would want Republicans to win control of the U.S. House of Representatives, while 41% say they would want Democrats to stay in the majority.