New Mexico GOP candidate claims Dem governor’s 2018 campaign got preview of debate questions

Republican candidate for New Mexico governor Mark Ronchetti alleged Wednesday that his opponent was shown at least a portion of the questions posed to her in a 2018 debate when she was initially running for governor.

Ronchetti alleges that an employee with local station KOB-TV intentionally leaked specific questions and topics to the Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s campaign in order to give her an edge in the debate.

In an email, Ronchetti attached screenshots of what his campaign alleges are the text messages in question.

“I’ve never wanted someone to be our governor more than I want to see Michelle,” the KOB employee allegedly wrote in a message to the 2018 Grisham campaign.

The employee allegedly followed the message, saying, “I’ve known her for such a long time. Sorry, I am rambling.”

The messages were reportedly sent to the campaign on Oct. 4, 2018. The debate discussed did not take place until Oct. 18.

In a statement, KOB-TV Vice President and GM Michelle Donaldson denied that the station “colluded” with the Grisham campaign, and said if any staff member did so, the person would be let go.

“The Ronchetti campaign’s allegations that KOB-TV colluded with the Michelle Lujan Grisham campaign are patently false,” Donaldson told Fox News. “For over 70 years, KOB-TV has adhered to the highest standards of journalism integrity and would never engage in behavior that would undermine our standards, the respect of our viewers, or the public trust. We take accusations like this, even unfounded ones, very seriously and if we find that a staff member acted on their own and without our knowledge they will no longer be part of the team at KOB-TV.”

“We actively invite the Ronchetti campaign and the alleged anonymous source to contact KOB-TV and share all relevant evidence so we can fully investigate these allegations and maintain our commitment to transparency and the high standards we have set for the people we serve in New Mexico,” Donaldson continued.

The Ronchetti campaign did not disclose how it obtained the messages.

The messages included appear to contain a near-identical text to the teleprompter script for the debate.

“These bombshell text messages show that Michelle Lujan Grisham will brazenly cheat and deceive New Mexicans in order to attain and hold onto her power,” said Mark Ronchetti.

He added, “This governor is corrupt to the core and must be held accountable.”

Fox News has reached out to the 2022 Grisham campaign for comment.

Former President Barack Obama is urging voters to support Lujan Grisham in her campaign for re-election.

The one-minute video endorsement from Obama praises Lujan Grisham for increased public investments in schools, economic policy and expanded access to subsidized health care.

Obama also says Lujan Grisham took action to protect the rights of women. The governor last year signed a bill to overturn a state ban on abortion in time to ensure access after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe vs. Wade.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.