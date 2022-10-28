New Jersey Democrat congressman blames Paul Pelosi attack ‘on Republican Big Lies’

New Jersey Democrat Rep. Bill Pascrell, Jr. said that Friday morning’s attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of Rep. Nancy Pelosi, is the “direct product of Big Lies from many Republicans.”

“I condemn the attempted murder of Paul Pelosi and pray with the Pelosi family for his recovery. Now is not a moment for timidity. Let’s be direct. Today’s violence seems to be the direct product of Big Lies from many Republicans and Republican propaganda organs about Democrats and American democracy,” Pascrell, Jr. said in a statement.

Pascrell, Jr. continued, stating the attack never should have happened.

“This assassination attempt never should have happened. This guy has a background that shows he’s been moved, instigated, and influenced by those people who seek to divide us. Turn on rightwing media on any given day or night. You will see frothing hosts shrieking unspeakable lies and unfounded conspiracy theories about women, religious and ethnic minorities, city residents, young people, and scores of others Americans. That some are radicalized to commit unspeakable violence against their perceived enemies cannot be a surprise. This terrorism is growing and threatens every community in America.”

Christy Smith, a Democrat running for Congress against Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Calif., said that he owes Pelosi’s family an apology in a Friday tweet.

“I’m calling it what it is. Radicalization and violence from extremists is the direct result of people like my opponent @RepMikeGarcia,” Smith said in a tweet on Friday afternoon. “Mr. Pelosi and the family are owed an apology from you Mike. The people of this country deserve better than your abject degenerate politics.”

San Francisco Police Chief William Scott said that David DePape, 42, now faces charges of attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, burglary and other felonies in relation to the attack, which happened after 2 a.m.

San Francisco Police were responding to Pelosi’s residence for a wellbeing check and found DePape and Paul Pelosi struggling with a hammer, according to Scott, adding that officers saw DePape take the hammer away from Pelosi and then “violently assaulted” him.

According to a law enforcement source, the suspect was shouting “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?”

DePape was tackled by police officers who took him into custody. A possible motive is being investigated by law enforcement officials.

Several federal agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, are investigating the attack along with the San Francisco Police Department.

Fox News’ Greg Norman, Kelly Phares and The Associated Press contributed to this report.