New Jersey councilwoman has 'meltdown' on conference call, accuses mayor of being a pedophile: report

Trenton Councilwoman Robin Vaughn on Saturday let loose a stream of expletives and homophobic insults against the New Jersey city’s mayor, who is gay, after a disagreement between the two about funding for nonprofit organizations during a conference call, according to a report.

In audio obtained by The Trentonian, Vaughn, other members of the Trenton City Council and Mayor Reed Gusciora were discussing efforts to manage the city during the coronavirus pandemic when Vaughn and Gusciora got into a confrontation on “do-nothing” charity organizations getting city money and launched into an angry tirade over the phone.

“The concern as to the level of the facilitation and their delivery, whether or not all they are…” Vaughn said before Gusciora cut her off.

“Robin, I’m curious what you’d deem as a do-nothing nonprofit?” Gusciora asked.

Vaughn and Gusciora then began to raise their voices at each other before the phone call melted down into a full-on shouting match.

“Why are you advocating for a nonprofit? Which one are you advocating for? You should be advocating for the residents this city to ensure that those nonprofits are delivering the services that the taxpayers are…” Vaughn said.

“OK, radioactive,” Gusciora shot back in an apparent reference to a nickname given to Vaughn by The Trentonian.

Gusciora called Vaughn a “4-year-old” and a “child.”

Vaughn told Gusciora, “You’re a child, and you’re incompetent, and you know it.”

As the call descended into further antics, with Gusciora and Vaughn arguing over whether one particular nonprofit is effective at its mission, another voice on the phone asked, “Can somebody get control of this?”

Vaughn called Gusciora a “motherf—ing drug-addict pedophile, that’s what you are.”

“You need to get the f— out of the office and get the f— out of Trenton,” she continued. “I’ve seen young boys coming out of your house.”

Gusciora then called Vaughn “embarrassing” and asked other members of the city council how they can “put up with this.”

The profanity-laced shouting match lasted more than 30 minutes and ended with an argument over council members’ reelection prospects.

Vaughn signed off the call by telling one council member to “help pack [Gusciora’s] bags and suck his d— while you’re at it.”

After the Vaughn exits, Gusciora can be heard asking the other officials on the call, “Have you ever seen me curse out people like that?” before saying that Vaughn “can’t control herself.”

Vaughn issued a statement on Twitter after the call.

“Trentonians, since I don’t have the privilege of having friends who are owners and/or editors of newspapers who will only write good things about me or my side of the story, then I will request the full audio or transcript be released so you, the residents and taxpayers of Trenton, will have the full context of that conference call,” she said.

“This is pretty much par for the course, unfortunately, for the councilwoman,” Gusciora said of the conversation, according to NJ.com. “She went on a complete meltdown, a tirade.”