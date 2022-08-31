New JCN ad slams Senate Democrats for ‘Liberal Gunman’s’ attempt to assassinate Kavanaugh

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Conservative judicial advocacy organization Judicial Crisis Network (JCN) is set to air three separate ads slamming Democratic Senators ahead of the November midterm elections.

The ads call out Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) and Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) as part of the JCN’s $10 million campaign to go after Democratic senators following attacks on Supreme Court justices. Threats against the justices increased drastically following the leaked draft opinion on the landmark Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision in May.

All three ads calling out Cortez Masto, Warnock and Senate Democrats as a whole include the 911 phone call audio made by Nicholas John Roske, a 26-year-old California resident who pled not guilty on June 22 to one count of attempting to assassinate a Supreme Court justice.

“Are you thinking of hurting anyone, including yourself?” the 911 dispatcher is heard asking in the ad.

“Brett Kavanaugh. The Supreme Court Justice,” responded Roske, labeled as “Liberal Gunman” in the ad.

The dispatcher continues on to ask Roske if he has any weapons, to which Roske responds that he has a firearm, pepper spray, and a knife. The dispatcher finishes the call by asking if Roske was planning on hurting the Justice to which Roske says, “Correct.”

The ads close by stating the Kavanaugh assassination attempt should have “been a tipping point” for the senators, finally convincing them to stand up to “the mob.”

The House passed a bill back in June in a 396-27 vote to increase security for US Supreme Court Justices and their immediate families, after being passed unanimously by the Senate just three days after the opinion draft was leaked by Politico.

The bill provides justices 24-hour protection, similar to the protection granted to other high-profile individuals in the other government branches. The legislation also allows for Supreme Court police to arrest individuals interfering with the Court’s ability to complete their duties along with creating a criminal penalty for those impeding or obstructing their duties.

Rep. Greg Stanton, D-Ariz., had previously introduced a bill extending such protections to other court staff, including clerks, but Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., advised against it, saying it was unlikely it would pass the Senate.

The Media Research Center (MRC), a conservative media watchdog, found that many far-left groups threatening Supreme Court justices, as well as other pro-life groups, remained active on Twitter despite the platform’s hateful conduct policy.

In the two weeks following the Dobbs ruling, the MRC found 67 posts across TikTok, Twitter, and Instagram between June 24 and July 8 calling for violence and threatening the justices. Twitter was found to have had the most violence-advocating posts of the platforms.

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas most recently came under fire as a result of the Dobbs decision, following an announcement he would be teaching a course at George Washington University’s law school. Students protested the justice’s new role, with many calling for Thomas’ firing due to his role in the Dobbs decision.

Thomas ultimately said he was “unavailable to co-teach the seminar” via an email sent by Thomas’ expected co-lecturer Gregory Maggs.

The Supreme Court is currently in its summer recess and will resume in early October. Its opening conference is currently scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 28, according to the court’s term calendar. The court is expected to hear cases ranging from congressional redistricting, affirmative action in university admissions, and the Clean Water Act.