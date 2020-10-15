New Hunter Biden emails detail alleged dealings with Chinese energy firm, Burisma executive

Newly obtained emails provide more details about Hunter Biden’s purported overseas business dealings dating back to 2015, including alleged efforts to secure a lucrative relationship with a Chinese energy firm and discussions with top Burisma executive Vadym Pozharskyi.

One email, dated May 13, 2017 and obtained by Fox News, includes a discussion of “remuneration packages” for six people in a business deal with a Chinese energy firm. The email appeared to identify Biden as “Chair / Vice Chair depending on agreement with CEFC,” in an apparent reference to now-bankrupt CEFC China Energy Co.

The email includes a note that “Hunter has some office expectations he will elaborate.” A proposed equity split references “20” for “H” and “10 held by H for the big guy?” with no further details.

The second email, dated Aug. 2, 2017 and sent by “Robert Biden,” involves a deal where it appears Hunter Biden is seeking at least $10 million per year.

“Consulting fees is one piece of our income stream but the reason this proposal by the chairman was so much more interesting to me and my family is that we would also be partners inn [sic] the equity and proﬁts of the JV’s investments.”

The New York Post was first to publish the emails.

Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” obtained another email, dated Nov. 2, 2015, from Pozharskyi to Biden and his former business partner Devon Archer. In the email, Pozharskyi told Biden and Archer that he wanted to “be on the same page re our final goals” with Blue Star Strategies Group, a consulting firm purportedly linked to Biden.

“The scope of work should also include organization of a visit of a number of widely recognized and influential current and/or former US policy-makers to Ukraine in November aiming to conduct meetings with and bring positive signal/message and support on Nikolay’s issue to the Ukrainian top officials above with the ultimate purpose to close down for any cases/pursuits against Nikolay in Ukraine,” Pozharskyi wrote in an apparent reference to Burisma’s founder, Nikolai Zlochevskyi.

Biden’s overseas business dealings drew renewed scrutiny following the New York Post’s publication of a 2015 email purportedly exchanged between him and an executive at Ukrainian energy firm Burisma Holdings. At the time, Biden served on the company’s board of directors.

In the email published by the New York Post, Pozharskyi, an adviser to the board of Burisma, thanked Biden for introducing him to then-Vice President Joe Biden. Less than a year after the meeting took place, Biden is accused of pressuring the Ukrainian government to fire a prosecutor who had launched an investigation into Burisma.

Joe Biden’s campaign has repeatedly denied that either the Democratic presidential candidate or his son engaged in any wrongdoing.

“Investigations by the press, during impeachment, and even by two Republican-led Senate committees whose work was decried as ‘not legitimate’ and political by a GOP colleague have all reached the same conclusion: that Joe Biden carried out official U.S. policy toward Ukraine and engaged in no wrongdoing,” Biden campaign spokesman Andrew Bates said in a statement. “Trump administration officials have attested to these facts under oath.”

