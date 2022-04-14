New Guatemalan migrant caravan expected to arrive at southern border in May when Title 42 ends

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A migrant caravan coming from Guatemala will likely be reaching the southern border by May 23, the day Title 42 is expected to expire, Fox News Digital has confirmed.

National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd confirmed to Fox News Digital that a caravan is traveling to the southern border, adding that it likely will break up into smaller ones before it reaches the U.S.

“Yes, I have been informed a caravan is planning on leaving Guatemala with the intent to arrive at the US Border on May 23,” Judd wrote in an email. “The problem with caravans is that they often break up into smaller groups after crossing into Mexico.”

“Organized crime or the cartels have them break up prior to arriving at our border due to the optics,” he continued. “I can’t say whether this will happen with this particular caravan, but that has been the trend.”

Judd added that it is likely a “crapshoot” on whether the larger caravan will break into smaller ones.

Fox News Digital traveled to Yuma, Arizona, with several members of the House Oversight Committee on Monday and Tuesday to take a look at the ongoing crisis at the southern border.

During a night tour of the Yuma border, two migrants were seen snapping a selfie as two Border Patrol agents looked after hundreds of migrants waiting for buses to arrive.

Judd told Fox News Digital in the car while surveying the border that the selfies will help the cartels advertise their services.

“They use them to show everybody, ‘See? Look. Look how easy it was,'” Judd said. “‘These people are happy. Pay me $1,000, and you can be happy, as well.'”

Judd also blasted the reports of the Biden administration giving illegal immigrants taxpayer-funded free smartphones as “one of the dumbest things I’ve ever heard.” The Biden administration has said the phones are used to keep track of migrants released into the U.S.